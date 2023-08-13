Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $9,000,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,176 shares of company stock valued at $22,830,011. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

