Alta Advisers Ltd Buys Shares of 500 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FERG. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $2,557,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ferguson by 168.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ferguson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ferguson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Up 0.8 %

FERG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.01. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $163.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 33.37%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

