Alta Advisers Ltd Sells 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alta Advisers Ltd cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $5,414,749. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $774.17. 252,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $780.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $735.95.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

