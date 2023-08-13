AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,008,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.7 days.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
