AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 16.2% in July

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,008,200 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 3,449,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 339.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGFF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of AltaGas stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. 1,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,894. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

