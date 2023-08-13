Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Free Report) by 633.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,633 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.86. 590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

