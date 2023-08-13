American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Public Education

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Public Education Stock Down 1.9 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Public Education by 1,169.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Public Education by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.77. 85,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,059. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.