Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.49. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 203,458 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on USA

Americas Silver Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.