Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and traded as low as C$0.49. Americas Silver shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 203,458 shares.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
