Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.93.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

