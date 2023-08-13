Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 52.5% in July

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $1.93.
About Amex Exploration
