Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Amgen by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $262.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

