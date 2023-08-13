Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Cut by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.8% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $262.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,116. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.