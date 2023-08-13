Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.