Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

