Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Amplitude stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.44. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Battery Management CORP. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after buying an additional 2,511,480 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 512.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 971,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 813,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,735,000 after purchasing an additional 807,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

