Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $3.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 54.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 923,196 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 726,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 1,037.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 614,935 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRS stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

