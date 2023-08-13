Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $3.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Amyris
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amyris
Amyris Stock Up 107.7 %
AMRS stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $50.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amyris
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.