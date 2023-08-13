Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

