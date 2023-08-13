Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $29.25

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

