Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $70.00

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

GMED opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.