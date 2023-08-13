Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) PT at $92.00

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

OEZVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Verbund has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

