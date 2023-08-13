Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $118.25

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

