Analyzing Agora (NASDAQ:API) & ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

Agora (NASDAQ:API) and ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Agora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of ON24 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agora and ON24’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agora $160.67 million 1.94 -$120.38 million ($1.00) -2.90 ON24 $190.87 million 1.58 -$58.21 million ($1.20) -5.71

Analyst Ratings

ON24 has higher revenue and earnings than Agora. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Agora and ON24, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agora 0 0 0 0 N/A ON24 0 3 0 0 2.00

Agora currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 86.21%. ON24 has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Agora’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than ON24.

Risk and Volatility

Agora has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON24 has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agora and ON24’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agora -69.54% -14.65% -13.44% ON24 -31.77% -16.27% -11.66%

Summary

ON24 beats Agora on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About ON24

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience. It also offers ON24 Engagement Hub, a multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated landing page experience; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations; and ON24 Services and Platform Support, a portfolio of professional services that provide consulting and support for product and platform adoption. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. It sells its products through direct sales. The company serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service companies. ON24, Inc. was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

