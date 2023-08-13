Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Benchmark

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. Angi has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 30.7% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

