AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

