AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Report on AngloGold Ashanti
Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance
NYSE AU traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,259. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $30.26.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.
