Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,483 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,554,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,802,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,276,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOUS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 808,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

