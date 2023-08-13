API3 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43.62 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. API3 has a total market cap of $72.49 million and $43.62 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00003989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,324,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

