Appleton Group LLC Buys 5,140 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Appleton Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 158.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 407,372 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 423,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after buying an additional 290,396 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 304,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 202,140 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,348,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 180,544 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,566. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

