Appleton Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,564 ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 comprises 0.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.31% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 14,516.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth about $821,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DXD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,630. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $58.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95.

About ProShares UltraShort Dow30

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

