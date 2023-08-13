Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.80-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.413-4.589 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.80-$9.55 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

AIT opened at $152.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $156.53.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.