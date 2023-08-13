Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.05). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.

Applied UV Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV

Applied UV Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

