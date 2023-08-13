Applied UV (AUVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, August 14th.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.05). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter.
Applied UV Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.78 on Friday. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.