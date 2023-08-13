AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APP. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock worth $682,874,433. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after acquiring an additional 195,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

