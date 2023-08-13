AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $126.99.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,978.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,978.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

