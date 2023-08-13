Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,904 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $61.23 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $59.71 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

