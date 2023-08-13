Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,100 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Lakeland Financial worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.16 per share, with a total value of $49,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,270.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

LKFN stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $95.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

