Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,939 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 34.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.87 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

