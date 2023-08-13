Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,302 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,306.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $49.49 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

