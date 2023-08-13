Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pool by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,324,000 after buying an additional 21,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 689,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,486,000 after buying an additional 136,460 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $375.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.43. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.59 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

