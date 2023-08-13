Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,522,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,268,000 after purchasing an additional 200,567 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,492,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,630. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $158.44 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

