Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,734 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

