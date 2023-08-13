Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $109.27 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -124.62%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THG. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

