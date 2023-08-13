ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ARB IOT Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

ARBB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 19,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90. ARB IOT Group has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

