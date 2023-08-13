Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR opened at $5.77 on Friday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). On average, research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 243,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $733,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at $863,623.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock valued at $25,467,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

