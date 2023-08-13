Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. 7,614,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,926,773. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

