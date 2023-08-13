Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARQT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,105,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 536,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,530 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

