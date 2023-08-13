Ardor (ARDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $505,197.53

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and $505,197.53 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00042119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

