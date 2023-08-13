Argus Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.
In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,557 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
