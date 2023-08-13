Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $16.76 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Ark has a market cap of $51.38 million and approximately $16.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,896,524 coins and its circulating supply is 174,896,408 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

