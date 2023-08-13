Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arko from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Arko Trading Down 1.0 %

Arko Dividend Announcement

Shares of ARKO opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $977.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HP Holding LLC f k a ISTM Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,695,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,582,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 586,135 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,529 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

