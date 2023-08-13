Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $14.00 at Lake Street Capital

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s current price.

ARLO has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 400.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 120.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

