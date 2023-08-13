Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $17.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARLO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 60.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $362,691.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

