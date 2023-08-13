Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 290 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

