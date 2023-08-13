Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

