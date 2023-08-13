Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $566,424 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

